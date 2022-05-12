Iowa House 25 candidate: Corwin Williams

Age: 26
Hometown: Ottumwa
Political affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: Information technology security liaison
College degree(s): Associates in criminal justice from Indian Hills Community College
Community organization involvement: Wapello County Republican Party, formerly Eldon Fire and Rescue and formerly Centerville Police Department
Why are you seeking election, and what do you hope to accomplish?
"I'm seeking election because I love this community. Growing up in Ottumwa and Wapello County, my family and I didn't have a lot of money. This community gave me principles of patience, integrity and compassion. I want our next generation, the generation of my six nieces and nephews, and later my own kids, to grow up in a town that cares about them as much as it cared for my friends, my family and me. Our community needs a strong and passionate person to be our voice as we have very strong and vocal citizens pushing for the goals they want our area to see. Business owners, farmers, and all of our citizens young and seasoned, I believe wholeheartedly I can represent and represent well. I continue help keep safe the privacy, confidentiality, and integrity of your retirement accounts. I want to see our infrastructure finally catch up. I want to see more support and recognition for the men and women that protect our communities every day.
"I want parents to be able to choose where their children learn and have a better voice on what is introduced to their children. I want to give back to the community that gave me so much, and to give our citizens the best, most sincere and most compassionate voice we can get to Des Moines."
What are your impressions of actions taken by the Iowa Legislature in 2022, and what are the major issues facing Iowa heading into the 2023 session that you hope to impact?
"HF2516 allows people that struggle financially to have a court-appointed attorney from the wrongful convictions division appear for them in addition to their public defender. It is a critical piece of legislation to help those who feel they are wrongly convicted to defend themselves. This is a step toward just in Iowa.
"This bill and HF2239 help victims and protect citizens and, in the case of HF2239, protect the victim's privacy. While these and cutting the income tax to a flat tax are great steps for Iowa, we can do more. I hope to work with our county attorney and law enforcement on legislation that will help protect victims. I hope to work with our emergency manager and volunteer fire departments on what they need to help keep us safe. I hope to work with municipal leaders and what I can do at the state level to help with property taxes that are diminishing many citizens' pocketbooks. I want to work with the citizens of Wapello County to share your vision of our future. I hope to make positive and long-lasting changes that will benefit everyone in Wapello County and all Iowans."