Iowa House 25 candidate: Diana M. Swartz

Age: 61
Hometown: Ottumwa
Political affiliation: Democrat
Current occupation: Assembler at John Deere Works in Des Moines
College degree(s): Bachelor of business administration, with an emphasis in accounting; associate in bioprocess technology
Why are you seeking election, and what do you hope to accomplish?
"I am running for state representative because after experience on strike, it has made me want to stand up and fight for what is being taken away from workers and citizens. I want to advocate for worker's rights, i.e., protecting and restoring collective bargaining, workman's compensation, unemployment, voters rights, public education funding and stopping vouchers."
What are your impressions of actions taken by the Iowa Legislature in 2022, and what are the major issues facing Iowa heading into the 2023 session that you hope to impact?
"I was shaking my head in disbelief of the bills that have been passed and the one the governor still wants passed. The unemployment bill, which changes the length of unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16 weeks. This is not good for workers, especially the seasonal workers who are laid off in the winter. At John Deere, we also are laid off from time to time when there is no work. This hurts workers at the expense of large companies and corporations.
"The tax cut bill is another one that looks good on the surface, but hurts Iowa families in the long run. How will the state of Iowa replace all the lost revenue? Less revenue means less money for cities like Ottumwa, where they have raised property taxes and are now wanting to collect more franchise fees. This bill may be good for the short term, but in the end the taxpayer will pay a higher price. Public schools need increased funding and the voucher bill needs to be put down the funnel. Hopefully this doesn't pass this year. Giving $53 million to private schools is just unacceptable because they are taking from our public education and students. Public dollars belong in public schools.
"If I am elected, I will be very vocal against the voucher bill if it doesn't get passed in 2022 and appears in the 2023 session. We need to protect our public education system and teachers."