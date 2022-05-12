Iowa House 25 candidate: Hans Wilz

Age: 56
Hometown: Ottumwa
Political affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: Owner of Edd the Florist
College degree(s): Attended University of Northern Iowa
Community organization involvement: Active in many aspects of community and small business, such as serving on the advisory board of the Regional Entrepreneur Center, and the voice of the Ottumwa Duck Races over the years. The family has lived in the area since 1956.
Why are you seeking election, and what do you hope to accomplish?
"I am running for House District 25 because I believe we need unique voices in Des Moines. We need the voices of each of our communities throughout the district to be heard. We chose to live in District 25 and raise our family in Iowa. My goal is to take the experiences and skills that made me successful in business along with my Iowa roots and translate them to the work I do in the statehouse for District 25.
"I realize how important education is in connecting Iowans to careers, and I want to focus on the dollars spent on education at all levels. That means ensuring all Iowans have accessible education and workforce training options that lead to meaningful careers. Emphasis on education and workforce training will also resolve the talent shortage many local employers are facing.
"At the same time, Iowa must remain competitive from a tax and regulatory standpoint to ensure those careers are available so we can keep Iowa thriving. Iowans deserve to keep more of their hard-earned money so they can spend and save where they live. Southeast Iowa has many attributes and focusing on our infrastructure and park systems will be vital to the quality and growth of our community as well as the state.
"Iowa must remain fiscally sound and Iowans need to keep more of their own money now more than ever. With the economic headwinds the goal is facing, Iowa must remain strong and be an example for the rest of the country regarding fiscal responsibility."
What are your impressions of actions taken by the Iowa Legislature in 2022, and what are the major issues facing Iowa heading into the 2023 session that you hope to impact?
"Iowa is moving forward and making positive change. There is always room for improvement as with any community, business or profession. I want to be the voice of District 25 so that we can keep moving forward. We must look at the bigger picture and see how we can be more fiscally responsible. We need to look for income sources that do not have the word 'tax' in them, review how we spend tax revenue to ensure we are getting the most out of our valuable dollars and avoid the mindset like "it's always been that way." We live in a great state, and we need to keep leading by example. I bring a unique voice to the statehouse, the voice of a tried-and-true resident of House District 25."