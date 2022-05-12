Iowa House 26 candidate: Austin Harris

Age: 26
Hometown: Moulton
Political affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: works on family's farm, and is an executive director of a federal independent expenditure
College degree(s): Associates from Indian Hills Community College
Why are you seeking election, and what do you hope to accomplish?
"I am running for the Iowa House of Representatives to give the people of southern Iowa a strong voice in Des Moines. Far too often we send politicians to our state capitol who are more interested in making media headlines instead of doing the hard work to get results for our district.
"Growing up on my family's farm, I learned the value of a dollar, the importance of working hard, and that when there is a job to do, there is work to be done. I will bring those conservative values with me to Des Moines and fight for the people of Appanoose, Davis, Monroe and Wapello counties every day.
"In the Iowa House, I will fight hard for policies that allow Iowans to keep more of their hard-earned money, support our local law enforcement, empower parents to have control of their kids' education by passing school choice, grow our workforce and support innocent life."
What are your impressions of actions taken by the Iowa Legislature in 2022, and what are the major issues facing Iowa heading into the 2023 session that you hope to impact?
"I commend Governor Reynolds for proposing a bold conservative agenda that is focused on putting Iowa and Iowans first. Her historic tax reform will eliminate a state tax on retirement income, dramatically reduce the state income tax, and make our state more competitive to attract business to our state.
"I strongly support her plan to give education savings accounts to 10,000 students across our state and give parents control of their kids' education. It is time of the state legislature to act, put students first, and pass this long-needed policy."