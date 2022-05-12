Iowa House 26 candidate: Mark Chelgren

Age: 54
Hometown: Mystic
Political affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: President of FrogLegs Inc, a wheelchair parts manufacturer in Ottumwa, and owner of Fizzix Manufacturing, a machining and urethane company in Bloomfield
College degree(s): Associates from Riverside Community College in California, and attended the University of California-Riverside, studying physics and logic
Prior elected offices: Serviced in the Iowa Senate from 2010-2017
Why are you seeking election, and what do you hope to accomplish?
"Iowa's health system fails to provide quality service to our citizens that rely on state-sponsored insurance. I want to protect those that are on fixed incomes from runaway inflation. I want to defend the state and United States constitutions."
What are your impressions of actions taken by the Iowa Legislature in 2022, and what are the major issues facing Iowa heading into the 2023 session that you hope to impact?
"2022 was a good year for taxpayers, but most of Governor Reynolds' agenda was undermined by incompetent leadership from (Speaker) Pat Grassley in the House. It is important to hold politicians accountable for their actions regardless of political party or lineage. The failure to advance parents rights regarding education is indicative of an environment that is toxic and ineffective.
"Iowa needs strong leaders with a vision for the future that is easy to articulate and excites the imagination of our next generation.
"Rewriting the Iowa Code takes time and is not glamorous, but we need to clean out obsolete laws in order to give clear direction to the Judicial Branch. I do not accept anything less than Iowa being the best place to live and raise a family."