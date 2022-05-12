Iowa Senate 13 candidate: Cherielynn Westrich

Age: 56
Hometown: Ottumwa
Political affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: Car builder, and manufacturer of hydraulic clutch pedal kit
Community organization involvement: Member of Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra board, volunteer for Heartland Humane Society, member of Midwest Ford Show board, Friend of the National Rifle Association, member of the Izaak Walton League.
Prior elected offices held: Current member of Iowa House of Representatives, serving District 81, first took office in 2021.
Why are you seeking election, and what do you hope to accomplish?
"I am running for the Iowa Senate to make a difference for southeast Iowa. It is important for this area to have a strong voice at the capitol, someone who understands how small business works here in southeast Iowa, and someone who is willing to fight to protect our values. I have accomplished so much in my first two years in office, and I'm running for Iowa Senate to continue my work for the people in my community. I am proud of what we did this year, cutting taxes for all Iowans across the board, and I will continue to fight to cut taxes.
"I will keep working to protect our rights and freedoms at the state level, like the 2nd Amendment. I support the election integrity laws passed to ensure it is easy to vote but hard to cheat, and I will always back our great law enforcement officers 100%.
"It is important for parents to be empowered when it comes to their children's education. I want to make sure parents voices are heard in education and they have greater options in their kids' education."
What are your impressions of actions taken by the Iowa Legislature in 2022, and what are the major issues facing Iowa heading into the 2023 session that you hope to impact?
"The people in my district sent me to Des Moines with a clear set of priorities: keep our kids in the classroom, protect and honor our 2nd Amendment, give our police the support they need, pass a balanced and responsible budget, and preserve and protect our fundamental constitutional rights.
"One of my first votes was to make sure kids could go to school full time and in person. As vice-chair of the Public Safety Committee, we passed sweeping "Back the Blue" bills, giving our police officers the tools, resources and laws they need to keep our community safe. I supported responsible budgets and I worked with local officials to write legislation to help our auditor's office and county recorder work more efficiently. The legislature passed major reforms to advance gun rights and give Iowans the chance to put the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution into the Iowa Constitution. We expanded access to affordable, quality child care, working with the governor's child care task force. We also implemented a number of reforms to help address the workforce shortage affecting so many parts of the Iowa economy.
"The last two years the Iowa Legislature has passed a number of historic accomplishments and I am proud of my record. I look forward to implementing bold, common-sense reforms to support parents, expand our economy and preserve and protect Iowans' God-given rights."