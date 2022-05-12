Iowa Senate 13 candidate: Matt Greiner

Age: 64
Hometown: Bloomfield
Political affiliation: Democrat
Current occupation: Farmer in rural Davis County
Prior elected offices: Current Davis County supervisor, where he has spent 12 years, township trustee, Davis County Schools Board of Education president, Great Prairie AEA vice president
Community organization involvement: Regional housing trust fund, Area 15 Regional Planning Commission, Workforce Investment Act Board, Davis County Public Safety Board, Davis County Senior Center Board president, E911 Advisory Board, SIEDA board vice president, Davis County Hospital Foundation Board, Great Prairie AEA board vice president, Iowa Association of Counties legislative team
Why are you seeking election, and what do you hope to accomplish?
Greiner supports farmers, biofuels and cattle farmers, and also is a proponent of education, from preschool to college. He said, "it is good for the state to have a high-quality education system from preschool to college. Rural Iowa, in particular, needs to maintain public schools so that children of farmers and industry can be educated in their communities."
What are your impressions of actions taken by the Iowa Legislature in 2022, and what are the major issues facing Iowa heading into the 2023 session that you hope to impact?
"As a school board member, (school vouchers) are just absolutely terrible. They're trying to undermine one of the most successful programs in the United States, which is Iowa's educational system. Using public dollars into vouchers other than supporting Iowa education, could ultimately lead to higher local taxes." He said the senate needs "to be held accountable, and I would be there 110% to fight to restore funding for public schools."
Greiner also is in favor of more funding for state parks because "people travel from all over Iowa and the United States to visit our parks, and it is good for tourism and showing off the state of Iowa."
Greiner also said he will fight to restore unemployment benefits that were scaled back by the legislature, saying, "As a member of the Workforce Development Board for 12 years, I think it's just awful to shorten the unemployment benefits. So many of those people are seasonal layoffs, like road construction, bridge crews, John Deere workers."