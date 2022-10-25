The Iowa Department of Education has released Iowa School Performance Profiles “to show how public schools performed on required measures.”
The statewide data includes enrollment numbers, student demographics, proficiency percentages for English/language arts and math, graduation rates, post-secondary readiness for ACT or SAT success and other markers from 2018-2022. This statewide data can be found at iaschoolperformance.gov/ECP/Home/Index.
Below are noteworthy data points from 2022 for several local school districts in south-central and southeastern Iowa compared to the statewide average.
Statewide average:
English/language arts proficiency: 70.84%
Math proficiency: 64.97%
ACT/SAT participation: 46.06%
Ottumwa:
English/language arts proficiency: 57.45%
Math proficiency: 51.09%
ACT/SAT participation: 85.77%
Cardinal:
English/language arts proficiency: 62.73%
Math proficiency: 52.46%
ACT/SAT participation: 26.32%
Pella:
English/language arts proficiency: 88.35%
Math proficiency: 83.92%
ACT/SAT participation: 53.50%
Oskaloosa:
English/language arts proficiency: 67.73%
Math proficiency: 63.48%
ACT/SAT participation: 25.97%
North Mahaska:
English/language arts proficiency: 71.87%
Math proficiency: 72.01%
ACT/SAT participation: 40.74%
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont:
English/language arts proficiency: 62.75%
Math proficiency: 59.31%
ACT/SAT participation: 30.99%
