DES MOINES — Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.1% in November, while the labor force participation rate held steady at 67.7% and 500 jobs were added. The U.S. labor force participation rate fell to 62.1% in November, and the national unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%.
Despite surveyed employers reporting that they added jobs, the number of unemployed Iowans rose to 52,400 in November from 49,700 in October, but remains 12,700 lower than one year ago.
The total number of working Iowans decreased by 3,400 in November to 1,659,000 but remains 48,300 higher than one year ago.
“Historical trends during the holiday season and throughout the winter months tend to show a rise in unemployment. On balance, Iowa employers kept hiring in November despite indications about the potential for future downturns,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development. “As companies continue to navigate the ripples from record inflation and supply chain issues, Iowa still has almost 79,000 open jobs. That far exceeds the number of unemployed in Iowa, and IWD will remain laser-focused on helping make connections between the unemployed and employers.”
