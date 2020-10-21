Jeff Kulmatycki

Age: 55
Hometown: Centerville
Party: Republican
Q: Why are you running?
A: I’m running because we need new leadership and new ideas for our county.
Q: What is your work and community background?
A: I am on the Indian Hills Advisory council and the Mainstreet Centerville board. I'm owner of Hawk Insurance Agency.
Q: What is the main issue facing Appanoose County currently?
A: Rural counties in Iowa are at a tipping point as they continue to shrink, we need to reverse that trend. We can do that by encouraging families to move to our county, by highlighting our excellent schools, job opportunities and quality of life. We have a lot to be proud of in Appanoose county but we have a room for improvement. As a supervisor you need to be a steward of the tax payer dollar that means allocating those funds where it best benefits you the taxpayer. We could incentivize new home building by giving a one time payment at closing. It could mean the difference for some families between renting or owning and putting down roots in our communities. We could find new ways to encourage growth in our Ag industry by meeting with local farmers and removing obstacles that stifle that growth. The important thing is to encourage new ideas, talk to the citizens of Appanoose county and act on it. I want to be a part of the solution and help put us on a path to sustained growth. So in twenty years we look back and marvel at how far we have come! I would appreciate your support Nov. 3.