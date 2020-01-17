FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield man died in a crash at about 1 a.m. Friday south of town.
The Iowa State Patrol said Richard Dwayne Boyd Jr., 50, died after the vehicle he was driving collided with one driven by Tylor James Lewman, 28, of Birmingham, on Highway 1 about a mile south of Fairfield. The patrol said Boyd’s Pontiac was northbound when it crossed the center line and struck Lewman’s vehicle.
Lewman was taken to Jefferson County Health Center by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.