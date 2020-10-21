Jim Schweizer

Age: 73
Hometown: Rudd, Iowa
Party: Democrat
Q: Why are you running?
A: I believe I have some expertise that would allow me to serve the community in this capacity. As a near resident of Centerville and a long time farmer familiar with county roads and bridges, I bring experience and another set of eyes to the table.
Q: What is your work and community background?
A: I came to Appanoose county out of seminary and have made my adult life here where I met my wife and raised a family of four college-educated children. I served 11 different churches mostly in a large parish for 40 years. Early in my pastoral work I aided Tai Dam refugee families who successfully relocated to Iowa. As a pastor at Moulton United Methodist Church, I was involved in installing video and sound systems. Several improvements were made to update and maintain the building which was often done working along side the congregation: window restoration, tuck pointing, air conditioning, ramp building, concrete work, roofing, basement renovation, automatic dishwasher installation, etc. I pursued improving housing availability with a number of community entities.I have farmed a large hay operation, worked with switch grass development, and through the Farm Bureau, encouraged diversified farming. I have built two greenhouses and have plans to add a hydroponic unit. I own and operate J. S. Turner Sound doing sound reinforcement at fairs, festivals, and the like. I install video, audio, telephone, data, and security systems.
Q: What is the main issue facing Appanoose County currently?
A: I believe the county would benefit from long-term planning rather than reacting to crises. The jail issue and the mental health issues are two such examples where not enough long-term planning has taken place. I believe the Board needs to establish transparency and develop strategies to share information, advance leadership, and promote the county, its economy, and the various communities here.