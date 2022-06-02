OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills men's basketball team has announced the hiring of Nate Laing as the program's new assistant coach for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Laing began his duties with the Warriors in May.
"We are thrilled that Nate has decided to join our staff," IHCC head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "I've gotten the chance to know Nate the past 3-4 years and have always been impressed with the job he's done. Nate comes from a basketball family and has coached at the highest levels of junior college, both of which will be huge assets to our program."
Laing comes to Ottumwa after serving as the assistant men's basketball coach and interim head coach at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville. Laing helped guide the Raiders to the 2021-22 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men's Basketball National Championship in Hutchinson, Kansas.
In three seasons with the Raiders, Laing managed the men's basketball staff and oversaw day-to-day operations of the program, including community engagement events and fundraising initiatives. Laing assisted in overall recruiting, scouting, and player development while overseeing practice plans, statistical analysis, and video breakdown for the program.
"I am honored and humbled to be joining the Indian Hills Community College family," Laing stated. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Coach Plona and represent such a nationally prestigious basketball program. I am looking forward to building on the recent success of the program and competing for championships by cultivating strong relationships with the players, Indian Hills staff, and the Ottumwa community.
"Go Warriors!"
Laing will aid Plona and the Warriors in all aspects of the program, including recruitment, player development, and day-to-day operations. Prior to his time in Niceville, Laing served as the Assistant Men's Basketball Coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro for one season.
Laing's basketball playing career began at Jacksonville State University where he was named team captain and a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Representative. Laing completed his playing career at the University of Central Florida for head coach Johnny Dawkins and received the Most Inspirational Award, the Coaches Award and served as a SAAC Representative.
Laing earned a Master of Career and Technical Education degree from Central Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management from Jacksonville State. Laing is a current member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
Laing joins current Indian Hills assistant coach Henoc Bienne on Plona's staff for the upcoming season.