JUCO soccer: IHCC women, men to host Iowa Lakes in regional semis

OTTUMWA – Both the Indian Hills men's and women's soccer teams will be facing familiar foes to open postseason play next week.
The Warrior men and women will both host Iowa Lakes in the semifinal rounds of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Division I soccer tournaments. The IHCC men will host the Lakers on Tuesday while the IHCC women host Iowa Lakes on Wednesday. Both matches will kick off on the IHCC Ottumwa campus at 2 p.m.
Both Warrior teams earned second seeds in their respective tournaments despite losses at Iowa Lakes on Saturday. Both Iowa Lakes teams suffered conference losses at top-seeded Iowa Western on Wednesday, allowing the IHCC men to beat Iowa Lakes and Marshalltown out by half-a-game for second place in the region while the Warrior women won a three-way tiebreaker with Iowa Lakes and Iowa Central by way of goal differential to earn the right to host the postseason matchup.
The Indian Hills women's soccer team dropped its regular season finale on the road Wednesday, falling to 16th-ranked Illinois Central 3-1. The Warrior women conclude the regular season with an 11-7 overall record.
Indian Hills used a late goal from Centerville native Mickey Stephens to get on the board. The Cougars countered with three goals by Paula Gallardo, Meritxell Mena Borrull and Lotte Adams to close out an unbeaten 14-0 regular season.
Stephens' goal on Wednesday marked the forward's 10th of the season, ranking in the top-10 in school history for most goals in a single season by a freshman. Freshman Sara Cogoli stopped five shots in net for the Warriors.
Indian Hills suffered a 3-2 loss to Iowa Lakes on Saturday, finishing 2-4 in league play during the regular season. The Warriors took an initial lead in the fifth minute as Jorja Welch slipped a through ball into the box that found the foot of Ikumi Okumura, who buried the shot for the early 1-0 lead.
After a score from the Lakers, Indian Hills regained the lead as sophomore Dare Kroeten took advantage of an Iowa Lakes turnover and buried a long-range shot from the top of the box to go ahead 2-1 in the 31st minute. Iowa Lakes eventually went tied the match at two-all in the closing minutes of the first half and eventually found the back of the net in the early portions of the second half while holding Indian Hills scoreless for the 3-2 victory.
The Indian Hills men, meanwhile, finished a 10-8-1 regular season with a pair of losses to Iowa Lakes and Illinois Central. Goals by Kento Tani and Daniele Verdirosi in the opening 30 minutes lifted the Warriors to a 2-0 halftime lead over the Lakers before the first of two goals in the second half scored by Lewis Duncan ignited a four-goal rally clinching a 4-2 win.
Illinois Central wrapped up an 11-6 regular-season on Tuesday, scoring a pair of goals in the second half to put away a 3-1 win. Cristian Bergu and Antoni Plomer assisted each other on goals in the 61st and 64th minutes after IHCC scored in the 41st minute to forge a 1-1 halftime tie.
