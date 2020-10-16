Age: 43
Hometown: Ottumwa
Current job: Salaried manager of Walmart and Volunteer Firefighter EMT with Wapello County Rural Fire Department.
Q: Why are you running?
A: Wapello County is in need of a Sheriff that will manage the office. I want to manage the Budget, deal with current issues and look to the future needs and address deficiencies in line items that will secure our future abilities to keep the community safe.
Q: What is your work and community background?
A: Seventeen years as firefighter for WCRFD, six of those as Chief. I'm currently a manager at Walmart, and have been for more than 19 years.
Q: What is the main issue facing the sheriff’s office currently, in your opinion?
A: I have a concern with procedures at dispatch. All emergencies begin and end with dispatch without a great set of standard operating procedures, staffing, and training every emergency is at risk. There is a need for emergency medical dispatcher at dispatch to assist the public with medical advice and procedures as additional medical resources can arrive.