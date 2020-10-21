Kristopher Hoffman

Age: 63
Hometown: Centerville
Party: Democrat
Q: Why are you running?
A: I am running for Appanoose County Board of Supervisors to promote economic development, cultivate high paying jobs by attracting additional business and industry to Appanoose County, work in collaboration with all the towns and rural areas of Appanoose County to help them prosper, provide sound fiscal management and engage in open and honest government. I served on the Centerville Community School Board for thirteen years and worked collaboratively with six other board members, the administrative team, the professional staff and support staff to provide a quality education for the students of the Centerville Community School District. I will bring this collaborative approach to county government and work with all the departments and their employees to provide quality services to all the residents of Appanoose County.
Q: What is your work and community background?
A: I was born and raised in Appanoose County and have lived here most of my life except for a 15-year period when I lived in Iowa City, Iowa with my family. I worked for twenty-seven years as an industrial chemical sales representative for three companies in the Midwest Region. My Grandparents were Barney and Ruth Fuller who owned Fuller Manufacturing Company, my Mother was Joan Fuller Hoffman who taught English at Centerville High School for twenty-seven years and my brother, Mark Hoffman served as Appanoose County Conservation Director. As noted I served on the Centerville Community School Board for thirteen years and three years as President. During my tenure on the school board the community funded the South Addition to the High School, built the new gym at Howar Middle School, improvements at Lakeview Middle School, an additional to Central Elementary and built the Ruggle's Science Center at the high school. I served on the Drake Public Library Board during the first renovation which added the south handicapped accessible entrance, renovated and refurbished the roof, dome and front doors, etc. I am an active member of St. Mary's Parish serving in numerous capacities including adult education and finance.
Q: What is the main issue facing Appanoose County currently?
A: Currently the number one issue facing Appanoose County is the COVID-19 pandemic. It has impacted all aspects of daily life for residents, public and private businesses and industry of the county. If elected to the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors I will work with residents and entities in the county to help navigate the ongoing pandemic as we look to strongly rebound in 2021. I believe we need to look to the future as a county and establish long-range goals and plans. It is essential that Appanoose County has forward-looking plans which anticipate where we will be five, ten and twenty years from now and what we need to do to achieve those plans and goals for all our residents both urban and rural. We need to collaborate with all the communities and entities in the county to see how we can partner with them to emerge from the pandemic stronger in 2021, moving forward. If elected I will work to foster this collaborative approach in an open and honest manner.