Land transfers
Dec. 4
Matthew J. Terlouw and Morgan A. Trelouw to Angela Allgood, 134 E. Alta Vista Ave., $120,000 to $120,500.
Jeffrey W. Bittner, trustee of the Jeffrey and Wendy Bittner Family Trust dated Sept. 27, 2019, to Alex Morley, 514 E. Alta Vista Ave., $880,000 to $880,500.
Dec. 7
Suzann Mendoza to Kimberly Manning, 407 Burrhus St., $40,000 to $40,500.
Jose and Martha Soto to Edgar Renardo Castillo Merida and Rebecca Castillo, 422 S. Moore St., $53,000 to $53,500.
Daniel F. Oldfield, trustee, to Henry Giovanny Lopez Reyes and Isidro Karina Monzon Reyes, 126 S. Ransom St., $46,500 to $47,500.
Tony E. Paris to Todd A. And Kristi S. Talbert, 411 Bruce St., $71,900 to $72,400.
John A. and Rose E. Sholes to Jeri Casady, 820 W. Third St., $80,000 to $80,500.
Doris Evelyn Noland to Ellie A. Pringle, 1215 Chester Ave., $87,000 to $87,500.
Clara Boyer to Suzann Mendoza, 407 Burrhus St., $32,500 to $33,000.
Dec. 8
Diane L. Thomann to Biz Ventures, LLC, 2542 Clearview St., $58,000 to $58,500.
Dustin F. and Ashley N. Deevers to Joe Clayton, vacant lots, Chillicothe $9,500 to $10,000.
Beverly C. Larkin Estate to Chris Larkin and Teresa Larkin, unimproved land, $425,000 to $425,500.
Gloria Jean Tilley to James Cain, 304 N. Fourth, Eddyville, $125,000 to $125,500.
James K. Allemeier and Jana L. Manchester-Allemeier to James M.H. Clingman and Judy J. Clingman, vacant lot at 741 Wildwood Drive, $5,000 to $5,500.
Brian McWilliams and Brandie McWilliams to Brian Gonzalez, 530 Bryan Road, $150,000 to $150,500.
Brandon B. Lofton to Elizabeth Techel, 631 Hutchinson Ave., $189,000 to $189,500.
John E. and Rose E. Sholes to Brian and Michelle Career, 138 S. Fellows $55,000 to $55,500.
Dec. 9
C. Edward Altheide and Lori J. Altheide to Hopkins Properties, LLC, 321 Fox Sauk Road, $227,000 to $227,500.
Amy J. Koffman-Wells to Logan T. Chambers, 406 S. Sixth St., Eddyville, no price provided.
Joes and Martha Soto to Joseph R. and Krista R. Connell, 710 Edwards Drive, $268,000 to $268,500.
Felicia R. Black to Morgan A. Terlouw and Matthew J. Terlouw, 17 Schwartz Drive, $159,900 to $160,400.
Dec. 10
City of Blakesburg to Bill Hinshaw, 206 S. Main St., Blakesburg, $1,250 to $1,750.
John and Rose E. Sholes to Greg and Jeanette Fincher, 1011 E. Second St., $32,500 to $33,000.
Rebecca Baker to Jeff Adam and Leah Adam, 113 W. Main, Agency, $20,000 to $20,500.
Rose Acceptance, Inc., to Steve Erwin, 1635 Greenwood Drive, $16,000 to $16,500.
Thomas A. Veldhuizen to Joe Clayton, vacant lot, Chillicothe, $2,500 to $3,000.