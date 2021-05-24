Words that are the law today in Iowa, banning school districts and local governments from requiring face masks, were not publicly available before midday Wednesday, an approach that fits neatly with the executive and legislative branches’ approach to governing.
Legislation to take that choice away from school districts, cities and counties sped through the chambers of the Statehouse until House Speaker Pat Grassley hand-delivered the paperwork to Gov. Kim Reynolds for a post-midnight signing in front of cheering, sign-holding supporters.
Serendipitously (from some points of view), the budget gridlock in Iowa’s all-Republican-controlled government extended the legislative session long enough for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give an inch and state decision-makers to take a mile.
Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, explained that individual Iowans lobbied him and colleagues in large numbers to permit parents and children to decide whether to wear masks at school — an example of representative democracy in action.
“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” Reynolds said in a news release.
Indeed, it’s apparent that Statehouse Republicans do listen closely to their loudest constituents. Over and over since January, they’ve served up what they said Iowans demanded:
— Laws making it harder to vote, to appease believers in former President Donald Trump’s lie that the presidential election was stolen.
— A crackdown on protests, instead of addressing the racial justice inequities voiced by the protesters.
— Limitations on curriculum that challenges conventional narratives about American and Iowa history, because such perspectives make people uncomfortable.
— Declarations that public health takes a back seat to individuals’ choices when it comes to vaccination and masks.
In those cases and others, Republicans demonstrated responsiveness. But they could have aspired more toward leadership. By telling the truth about the election. By passing Reynolds’ proposal to ban racial profiling by law enforcement. By defining free speech to include discussion of shortcomings in our past. By acting with restraint rather than abandon in shedding COVID-19 precautions — even precautions that could protect kids’ mental health and learning.
“If we are so selfish that we can’t even put a mask on to protect somebody who might die because she will get this virus ... . We’re here to represent not only the popular interests of our constituents, but we are here to do the right thing by our communities,” said Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, during Wednesday’s debate.
Republicans might respond to this with the same accusation they leveled at Democrats who suggested alternatives during debate: that Democrats’ stances reflect contempt for regular Iowans and their decision-making. But majorities can be mistaken. And minorities have rights that sometimes deserve vindication over the masses’ wishes.
After the earliest weeks of the pandemic, state leaders made the restoration of old routines their guiding virtue, often reversing course with almost no warning. They blew up schools’ careful plans to reopen in July. They doubled down by requiring full-time in-person instruction by February (just as Reynolds, pointing to declining cases, quietly allowed a statewide mask requirement to expire). Reynolds then declined federal aid for testing at schools and ordered that the unemployed stop receiving bonus federal benefits in June. And the Iowa Department of Public Health went well beyond the CDC’s guidance in suggesting an end to mask mandates last week.
Now educators are left holding the bag, again, required to explain a literal overnight policy shift to families worried about potential transmission, their children’s blood vessels and stigma for those continuing to mask up. But now maybe Sean Hannity or Laura Ingraham can still book Reynolds for Thursday night.