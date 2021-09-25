LeRoy Hanna Jr.
Age: 51
Hometown: Ottumwa
Current occupation: CNC machinist
College degree: Associate degree
Community organization involvement: Walk to End Alzheimer's, Grace Methodist South Iowa Mud Racing
Goals for first term, if elected: "(To) keep people in the city of Ottumwa and bring more in, bring more employment that will also help with the economy, and more housing."
Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "I would like to have a gathering where everyone and all nationalities are present, and we can learn from each other about how everyone can feel safe and accepted."