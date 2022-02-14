Dear Editor,
Nuclear power in this country has been lagging due to the public’s unfortunate perception of how vulnerable and dangerous it could be to our communities. We are holding back the protentional to finally have a clean pathway to create electricity. We need to push our government to allow more construction of these plants and not let an incident that happened 36 years ago stop us from moving towards a cleaner future.
Despite the popular belief that nuclear power plants are dangerous, Nuclear power plants are quite safe. First, with nuclear power plants, you can’t create an explosive like a bomb since there is not enough enrichment in the uranium at any plant. To show how safe they are is in 8,500 cumulative reactor-years across 36 countries, there have been only three significant accidents at nuclear power plants. Another factor that needs to be accounted for is the industry of nuclear power has improved with upgrading the long-term operation system and the design. Just think of the hundreds of people that die coal mining every year. Not one person has been hurt at a nuclear power plant for several decades.
The fact of the matter is that nuclear energy is a much more effective way for a cleaner green future. For example, a popular renewable resource of energy in the Fairfield area is solar, with only 11-15 percent of that energy being able to be converted into electricity. When comparing this to nuclear this seems to be dwarfed, with nuclear being able to convert 91% of its workload into electricity. In fact, this is more effective than wind at 32% percent and even fossil fuels at 52% percent. Not only is it more effective, but it’s cleaner. We can see this with nations like France, and Sweden where they have lowered their greenhouse emissions by using nuclear power. For a better and cleaner future, we need to find better ways to fuel our society and nuclear power just might be the answer.
Payton Cline, Batavia