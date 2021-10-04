I've thought about vegetarianism from a young age, always careful not to step on insects. Sadly, I was nearly 70 years old before I stopped eating the flesh of animals. I had tried and failed 3 times before.
In 1992, Hurricane Andrew hit Florida and my niece, Susy, who had recently moved there,was right in the middle of it. Her parents had gone to help and after three days with no word, I worried about their safety.
I made a vow to God and myself ... if they were safe, I would try the vegetarian route again and this time I’d be faithful to my vow. On the fourth day, my sister called! I was so thankful everyone was safe.
But, again, I failed. Preparing Thanksgiving dinner for others, I couldn’t resist the smell of the chicken I was cutting up. Before I knew it ... plop the fork and morsel of chicken were in my mouth.
The next morning, I apologized to God and vowed that I wouldn’t let it happen again. As far as I know, I haven’t had a single bite of animal flesh since then.
I can’t stand thinking of harmless animals living in cages/confinement, abused, and painfully slaughtered for our consumption while polluting the air while transporting these animals.
Many vegetarians state the reason for their way of life is to make a cleaner earth. Although true, my reason is just one simple word, compassion. When reading about a cow chasing after the slaughter truck with her calf inside, it’s heartbreaking. When thinking of the word compassion, I think of Gandhi. Being vegetarian, you could look at the livestock in the fields and think, ‘I’m not causing any of them to suffer’ and feel good about yourself.
I read an article, written by Derek Meitzer, stating he believes a vegetarian lifestyle would produce a kinder and gentler world and I agree.
There are many good reasons not to eat the flesh of animals. We’re not like early man with only wild animals to eat, we grow vegetables in most areas of this country.
People say vegetarianism is too big an issue to tackle but we have solved other issues. I believe it won’t be an easy task, but with time and patience the people,along with the government could make it happen.
Living as vegetarians we would be a more compassionate society, plain and simple.
Avis Peel, Centerville