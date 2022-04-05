MORAVIA — Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene presents the Dramatic Easter performance: "God So Loved ... The World."
With a large cast, beautiful scenery, and numerous musical selections, this dramatization of Easter will show the gospel in a way that touches hearts.
There will be three performances: April 10 at 6 p.m., and April 13 and April 15 at 7 p.m. All performances are located at Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene at 405 Myra Lane in Moravia. Reservations for groups of 10 or more can be made at Lighthousenaz.org. This outreach is a gift from the church — there’s no cost of admission.