Linda Demry

Age: 70
Hometown: Centerville
Party: Republican
Q: Why are you running?
A: I have lived in Appanoose County all my life. I'm concerned about all the residents and taxpayers in the county and want to strive to make it a better county for all.
Q: What is your work and community background?
A: I graduated from Northeast Missouri State with a BS in education and a minor in Accounting. I retired after 32 years as Appanoose County Auditor. I have served on several communities representing Appanoose County in the past 4 years.
Q: What is the main issue facing Appanoose County currently?
A: We are currently in the process of building a new jail after the passage of the referendum. One of the main issues facing the county is the need for quality jobs in the county to keep our young people here. We need job opportunities with salaries comparable to larger communities.