While the calendar may have just switched over to September, staff members at the Ottumwa Courier, Oskaloosa Herald and Clinton Herald are at work planning a combined holiday magazine publication.
The help of our communities is needed for this project. If you or your organization is hosting a community event, a community holiday dinner or a toy/gift drive, please reach out with details on what the event is, when and where it will take place and any COVID-19 protocols that will be in place.
Submissions are due by Sept. 30 and can be sent to tgoldizen@ottumwacourier.com.