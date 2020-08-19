Local grains for Aug. 20, 2020 Aug 19, 2020 2 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 3.30Farmer’s 3.01 8.86 DFS Osky 3.15 8.59Reiff Grain 3.03 8.90Wapello Co. 3.13 8.93Two Rivers 2.95 8.55Tri-County 3.12 9.00 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries SHEETS, Robert SWAIM, Michael LARSON, Marti THOMPSON, Gloria May 17, 1941 - Aug 17, 2020 BOYER, Gene Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesState eclipses 1,000 COVID-19 deathsMan arrested in baseball bat beatingAthletics on hold for Des Moines Public SchoolsCity's ambulance service cheaper than subsidyWaits resigns from Appanoose supervisorsSet to begin a historic volleyball seasonPTYC issues changes in response to COVID-19Supervisors approve request for COVID-19 fundsDeputy returns lost ring to Marine after accidentAll-Courier softball: A legendary conclusion Images Videos