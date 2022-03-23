(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.58

Farmer’s 6.97 16.54

DFS Osky 7.20 16.23

Reiff Grain 7.25 16.70

Wapello Co. 7.12 16.70

Two Rivers 7.07 16.29

Tri-County 7.20 16.77

SFG Albia N/A N/A

SFG Centerville N/A N/A

