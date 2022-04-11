TEMPERATURES

Monday

High: 61 Low: 42

Record high: 83 in 1996

Record low: 20 in 1973

Tuesday

Record high: 84 in 2014

Record low: 21 in 2016

PRECIPITATION

(As of 4 p.m.)

Monday: 0.00 in.

SUNRISE/SUNSET

Today

Rise: 6:35 a.m. Set: 7:46 p.m.

Wednesday

Rise: 6:33 a.m. Set: 7:47 p.m.

RIVERS/LAKES

Monday

Lake Red Rock

Level: 741.48

Inflow: 5,880 cfs

Outflow: 4,087 cfs

Des Moines River

Stage: 2.45 ft

Outflow: 4,112 cfs

Water temp: 10 degrees

Rathbun Lake

Level: 905.79

Outflow: 50 cfs

Lake surface: 44 degrees

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you