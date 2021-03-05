OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School Marching Band is getting help paying for new uniforms.
The band is the recepient of a $1,000 sponsorship from US Celllar’s Community Connections program. After signing up for the program, enough digital activities, such as watching a video or following the cellphone provider on social media, had been completed within 14 days in order for the band to earn money.
Organizations can sign up for the virtual fundraiser or find more information on the program by visiting uscellular.com/communityconnections.