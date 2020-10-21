Mark McGill

Age: 56
Hometown: Udell
Party: Republican
Q: Why are you running?
A: I am running for Appanoose County Board of Supervisors because I believe our county needs a strong plan in place to begin retaining more young families. We need to focus on attracting new jobs and businesses to our area that will allow young people a chance to grow in Appanoose County. By retaining young citizens, we will be improving our numbers in our school system as well as building new leaders that will serve our community. Most importantly, I believe we need to work together to improve our county. I am a problem solver; I have the ability to serve in this capacity and I want to be a part of this improvement process.
Q: What is your work and community background?
A: My leadership journey began serving as FFA and senior class president at Moulton Schools, president of two 4-H clubs, and served on area council and the Iowa 4-H Council. I have been involved in many groups over the years. I have been on the Appanoose County Farm Bureau Board, serving as vice president for two years and president for seven years. I have been invested in our youth by serving as a 4-H leader for 17 years.
I have worked for Sinclair Tractor for 32 years serving all customers with their parts needs. This has helped me develop the ability to work with everyone, even in difficult situations.
I have also been involved in the Appanoose County Leadership group this past year. We have looked at Appanoose County's health of citizens, housing needs, and what we, as a group, can do to improve our communities and network together to work on projects.
I've been involved with the jail committee and a spokesman concerning the issues with extraterritorial zoning beyond the city limits.
With my leadership involvement over the years, and my desire to educate myself on issues, I believe this makes me a qualified candidate for the Board of Supervisors position.
Q: What is the main issue facing Appanoose County currently?
A: There are a few main issues on everyone's minds currently in our county. The current Covid-19 and the strain it is causing on our local small businesses, farmers, and families, is something we need to continue to work to improve. We need to work together to support our local businesses and keep them open. They are the backbone of our community.
We also have other local issues facing us in Appanoose County. Our recent jail vote passed the building of a new jail. In moving forward with this, we need to continue making fiscally responsible decisions that keep our tax dollars in our county. Extraterritorial zoning continues to be a concern for many citizens living within these boundaries. The county needs to focus on making decisions that encourage growth and business expansion. Also, internet access for rural families in our county is an issue we need to continue working to improve, encouraging companies to establish locations in our county.