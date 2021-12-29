Dec. 19-25
Marriages
Ricci LeRee O'Leary to Joe Morgan Pierce
Tayler Marie Jones to Kenneth Richard Lawrence
Land tranfers
Dec. 20
Estate of Dianna Kay Stolba to Elvin Myers and Francis Myers, 109 Grand Ave., $76,000 to $76,500.
William L. Birch and Betty J. Birch to Bryce C. Smith, 216 Filmore St., $113,500 to $114,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Anne Michel, Trustee of the Anne Michel Revocable Trust, 614 N. Court St., $68,295 to $68,795.
Dec. 21
Lisa Helmuth and Loren Helmuth to Luke A. Miller, 508 N. Ferry St., $70,000 to $70,500.
George L. Fox III to Ashley Leach and Tre A. King, 309 N. Iowa Ave., $80,000 to $80,500.
Dec. 22
Rebecca S. Taylor and Robin T. Honomichl, co-executors of Sandra June Roe Estate, to Douglas E. Miller, 105 Des Moines St., Eldon, $270,000 to $270,500.
Renee A. Hining to Rocio N. Marroquin, 1322 Mowrey St., $87,000 to $87,500.
Annette J. Clark to Rachael M. Ranking, 217 W. Williams St., $84,460 to $84,960.
Mark D. Wilson and Connie Hammersley-Wilson to Cory Salter, 330 N. Johnson St., $125,000 to $125,500.