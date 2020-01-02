Marriages
Dec. 13-24
Leslye Judith Ramirez-Flores of Ottumwa to Ricardo Javier Garcia, Ottumwa.
Nichole Danielle Gevock of Ottumwa to Kylee Christian Martin, Ottumwa.
Ashlee Marie Fridley Smith of Ottumwa to Joshua Lee Harold Kinaman, Ottumwa.
Amanda Anne Marie Shepherd of Ottumwa to Eric James Roberts, Ottumwa.
Phyllis Monica Foster of Eddyville to James Ashley Sutton, Eddyville.
Doris Argentina Diaz Garcia of Ottumwa to Juan Pablo Ocon Molina, Ottumwa.
Jordan Taylor Young of Ottumwa to Mark David Cochran, Wisconsin.
Katrina Ann Kirchner Saylor of Ottumwa to Bryan Joe Sissel, Ottumwa.
Alnilam Maureen Sulbaran Raggio of Ottumwa to Jaime Augusto Caro-Oscario, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Dec. 16
Bonnie L. King and Jerry M. Breon, co-administrators of the estate of Patricia Ann Williams, to Function Four, LLC, 719 McKinley Ave., $43,000 to $43,500.
Linda S. Fears to Jake A. Wood, 141 S. Webster St., $63,000 to $63,500.
Dec. 17
Better Homes by Bettin, LLC, to Rural Revival Properties, LLC, 119 E. Court St., $29,000 to $29,500.
Derek J. Shaw and Patricia K. Shaw to Giovanni L. Nuno and Elisa I. Nuno, 526 Hamilton St., $110,000 to $110,500.
Doris Darlene Reck and Marsha Lynn Davis to Ottumwa Enterprise, LLC, 129 N. Cass St., $52,000 to $52,500.
JKAT Integrity Team, LLC, to Todd A. Swartz and Jaclyn A. Martin, 124 Bryan Road, $158,000 to $158,500.
Jodi Thomas, n.k.a. Jodi Goodwin, to Breaeann Buseman, 731 E. Highland Ave., $82,400 to $82,900.
Dec. 18
Wanda B. Coleman and Joseph I. Coleman to Seth Howard and Faye Howard, 20134 Highway 34, Blakesburg, $275,000 to $275,500.
Michelle and Matthew Johnston to Freddie Hill Jr., 722 Clinton Ave., $51,500 to $52,000.
William and Mary Campbell to Verna E. Laumeyer, 9100 Old Agency Road, Agency, $240,000 to $240,500.
James D. Sterling and Joan E. Sterling to Samuel R. Wright Living Trust dated June 6, 2018, bare land off 150th Street., $300,000 to $300,500.
City of Ottumwa to Theresa L. Carr, 502 Lee Ave., $250 to $750.
Jacob Mathis to Christopher Allen Henderson, 1021 W. Second St., $9,385 to $9,885.
Dec. 19
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Arnulfo Aldaba, 2338 E. Main St., no price provided.
Dec. 20
Stephen and Janice Durflinger to Cardinal Community School District, vacant ground, $114,104 to $114,604.
Juanita Koontz Estate to Sarah and Jon Welch Jr., 406 W. Keota St., $74,000 to $74,500.
Kenneth Bergmeier to Shawn Adam and Staci Adam, 113 N. Ann, Agency, $29,500 to $30,000.
Peoples State Bank to Ottumwa Rentals, LLC, 317 S. Willard St., $34,000 to $34,500.
Parkview Plaza, Ltd., to AmericInn of Ottumwa, Inc., 222 W. Second St., $1,013,740 to $1,014,240.
Amanda LeGrande, trustee of Phil Allen LeGrande and Amanda LeGrande Revocable Trust Agreement, to Tracy S. Reed, 1323 N. Wapello St., $62,500 to $63,000.
Rick Kinman and Dustin Kinman and Amy Haines and James Haines to Thomas J. Golos, 1009 Lillian St., $39,000 to $39,500.
Dec. 23
Karen Bartlett to Mikaela R. Hoffman, 1306 N. Wapello St., $68,000 to $68,500.
Beverly J. Monohon to JMH Enterprises, LLC, 105 N. Milner St., $16,000 to $16,500.
J&J Rents, LLC, to City of Ottumwa, 319 W. Fifth St., no price provided.
H.J.R. Farms, Inc., to RNR Management, LLC, tax parcel 001310050057000, Blakesburg, no price provided.
Dec. 27
Charles E. Vande Noord to Dewees-McCoy Properties, Inc., 118 S. Ward St., $35,000 to $35,500.