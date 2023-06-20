June 12-16

Marriages

Ashlan Alejandra Padilla to Wilmer Esau Bethancourt

Haley Jo Grooms to Quentin Anthony Bishop

Rebecca Lynn Tipton to Terry Glenn Buckingham

Steffanie Ann Swartz to Mitchell Ray Chance

Tiffany Danielle Hobbs to Anthony John Formero

Land transfers

June 12

Ricky L. Canode and Linda Canode to Bryan Schertz and Brenda Schertz, 19675 87th St., $549,500.

Kevin L. Lunsford and Gina D. Lunsford to Gina D. Lunsford, 401 S. Willard St.

Deanna Hepker to Deanna J. Hepker Revocable Trust, 623 Winchester Drive.

Jaimey Shilling and Geralyn Shilling to David Kellerman and Barbra Kellerman, 1540 182nd Ave., Drakesville, $425,000.

Jaimey Shilling and Geralyn Shilling to Jeremy C. Meads, 1540 182nd Ave., Drakesville, $120,000.

Elnora Norris to Elnora Norris Revocable Trust, land in Wapello County.

June 13

Brooklyn's Steakhouse LLC to Eric Clark and Antoinette Clark, 103 E. State St., Blakesburg, $25,000.

Gretchen R. Price to TAO Services LLC, 212 Johnson Ave., $115,000.

Thomas S. Sorak Jr. to Nevan T. Sorak, 506 Crestview Ave.

Nicole Larkin and Andrew Larkin to Joseph L. Mitchell and Sydney P. Mitchell, 1315 Chester Ave., $136,100.

Dustin J. Durflinger to Durflinger Holdings LLC, 4522 River Road, Eldon.

June 14

Matthew W. Milner and Jessica M. Milner to Brent A. Haines and Kristy S. Haines, 316 Gara St.

June 15

Maryal S. Fluegge to Paitin L. Peters and Daltin L. Downing, 1529 N. Court St., $193,000.

First National Acceptance Company to NG Solutions LLC, 539 Ottumwa St.

Teresa L. Long to Jeffrey J. Long, 602 Walnut St., Eddyville.

Jaclyn Baker to Adam Baker, 21366 87th St., Blakesburg.

June 16

William L. Griffiths and Rebecca Griffiths to Edward C. Black and Lisa M. Black, land in Wapello County, $50,000.

Martin Zavala to Villeda's Property Management LLC, 412 E. Main St., $90,000.

Villeda's Property Management LLC to Villeda's Rentals LLC, 412 E. Main St.

Jacob R. Thomas, Sydney A. Thomas and Claudia P. Thomas to Happy Home Respite Services LLC, 130 E. Rochester Road, $180,000.

Pamela J. Blommers to Holly Cormeny, 921 Hammond Ave.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you