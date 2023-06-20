June 12-16
Marriages
Ashlan Alejandra Padilla to Wilmer Esau Bethancourt
Haley Jo Grooms to Quentin Anthony Bishop
Rebecca Lynn Tipton to Terry Glenn Buckingham
Steffanie Ann Swartz to Mitchell Ray Chance
Tiffany Danielle Hobbs to Anthony John Formero
Land transfers
June 12
Ricky L. Canode and Linda Canode to Bryan Schertz and Brenda Schertz, 19675 87th St., $549,500.
Kevin L. Lunsford and Gina D. Lunsford to Gina D. Lunsford, 401 S. Willard St.
Deanna Hepker to Deanna J. Hepker Revocable Trust, 623 Winchester Drive.
Jaimey Shilling and Geralyn Shilling to David Kellerman and Barbra Kellerman, 1540 182nd Ave., Drakesville, $425,000.
Jaimey Shilling and Geralyn Shilling to Jeremy C. Meads, 1540 182nd Ave., Drakesville, $120,000.
Elnora Norris to Elnora Norris Revocable Trust, land in Wapello County.
June 13
Brooklyn's Steakhouse LLC to Eric Clark and Antoinette Clark, 103 E. State St., Blakesburg, $25,000.
Gretchen R. Price to TAO Services LLC, 212 Johnson Ave., $115,000.
Thomas S. Sorak Jr. to Nevan T. Sorak, 506 Crestview Ave.
Nicole Larkin and Andrew Larkin to Joseph L. Mitchell and Sydney P. Mitchell, 1315 Chester Ave., $136,100.
Dustin J. Durflinger to Durflinger Holdings LLC, 4522 River Road, Eldon.
June 14
Matthew W. Milner and Jessica M. Milner to Brent A. Haines and Kristy S. Haines, 316 Gara St.
June 15
Maryal S. Fluegge to Paitin L. Peters and Daltin L. Downing, 1529 N. Court St., $193,000.
First National Acceptance Company to NG Solutions LLC, 539 Ottumwa St.
Teresa L. Long to Jeffrey J. Long, 602 Walnut St., Eddyville.
Jaclyn Baker to Adam Baker, 21366 87th St., Blakesburg.
June 16
William L. Griffiths and Rebecca Griffiths to Edward C. Black and Lisa M. Black, land in Wapello County, $50,000.
Martin Zavala to Villeda's Property Management LLC, 412 E. Main St., $90,000.
Villeda's Property Management LLC to Villeda's Rentals LLC, 412 E. Main St.
Jacob R. Thomas, Sydney A. Thomas and Claudia P. Thomas to Happy Home Respite Services LLC, 130 E. Rochester Road, $180,000.
Pamela J. Blommers to Holly Cormeny, 921 Hammond Ave.
