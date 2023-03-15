March 5-11
Marriages
Kalina Rene Lord to Carter William Shepard
Brittany Ann Lackey to Zachary Dolton Cook
Land transfers
March 6
John Proctor and Kimberly D. Proctor to John Proctor and Kimberly D. Proctor, 12004 Rutledge Road.
March 7
Berach Land Holdings 12 LLC to Matokoma LLC, 1405 Albia Road, $460,000.
Robert F. Box Estate to Wilson B&L LLC, ground in Ottumwa.
March 8
Gloria D. Hammond to Daniel Kline, 24291 136th St., $31,410.
IAT 53 LLC to Sarah Souza, 5981 Cliffland Road, $11,900 (contract).
Joyce A. Johnson to Whatsoever You Do Inc., 121 S. Iowa Ave.
Wash King Inc. to Jerver Eliezar Trujillo Monroy and Isvety Zelaya Amaya, 832 Lillian St., $69,000 (contract).
Phillip W. Keck Estate to Echtet Properties LLC, 914 Johnson Ave., $115,000.
March 9
Anne Michel Revocable Trust to Joshua L. Campbell, 218 Oakwood Ave., $141,500.
Fernando Galvan and Sloan Galvan to Becky J. Johnston, 1105 Chester Ave., $106,000.
Kayla Brown to Craig Snyder, 219 S. College St., Agency.
March 10
Nisland Asset Investment LLC to Danny K. Oge and Tina L. Oge, 1016 Grant St., $32,500.
Indian Acres LLC to Chad Coalbank, 5345 140th Ave., $260,000.
Richard D. Van Cleave and Joyce J. Van Cleave to Joyce J. Van Cleave, 105 E. Oak St., Blakesburg.
Shannon Simonsen to Chris Simonsen, 6628 20th St., Eldon.
Edward C. Black and Lisa M. Black to Carson Smith and Anne Smith, 15838 Copperhead Road, $260,000.
Michelle Rimmer and William Rimmer to IAT 32 LLC, 1010 Richmond Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.