Matt Pringle
Age: 50
Hometown: Springfield, Missouri. Moved to Ottumwa in 1986
Current occupation: Computer programmer/analyst at Indian Hills Community College; pastor of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church east of Centerville
College degrees: AAS degree in Computer Programming from IHCC
Goals for first term, if elected: "(To) continue to encourage economic growth in having new businesses as well as new housing projects by promoting city subsidized tax incentives for new businesses to come to town that would offer above-average wages — possibly high-tech companies. Long-term benefits."
Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "I am for educating the community on civil rights and to mediate local civil rights disputes and the 'inclusion' of true minority groups. I am also for having classes to teach English to the non-English-speaking minorities — subsidized by the city."