Meetings
Monday
Area
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield
Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., supervisors office, Keosauqua
Ottumwa
Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Perkins Conference Room on main campus
Tuesday
Area
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting is also available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 with meeting ID 89445909229
Ottumwa
Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.
