Meetings
Monday
Area
Appanoose County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., courthouse board room, Centerville.
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting also is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229
Centerville City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 312 E. Maple St. Meeting also is available through Microsoft Teams with meeting ID 298962706276 and password h9e2Ar.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.
Ottumwa City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall.
