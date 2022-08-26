Monday
Area
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting is also available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229
Tuesday
Area
Van Buren County 911 Board, 6:30 p.m., district courtroom, 905 Broad St., Keosauqua. Meeting is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 87388412669
Van Buren County Emergency Management Commission, 7 p.m., district courtroom, 905 Broad St., Keosauqua. Meeting is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 87388412669
Ottumwa
Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.
