Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield

Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting is also available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229

Van Buren County 911 Board, 6:30 p.m., district courtroom, 905 Broad St., Keosauqua. Meeting is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 87388412669

Van Buren County Emergency Management Commission, 7 p.m., district courtroom, 905 Broad St., Keosauqua. Meeting is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 87388412669

Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.

