Monday
Ottumwa
Ottumwa Community Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., media center, Evans Middle School.
Area
Centerville
Centerville Community Schools Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Zoom. Members of the public can join by clicking the link at CentervilleSchools.org.
Bloomfield
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courtroom, Davis County Courthouse.
Keosauqua
Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Zoom. Members of the public wishing to participate should contact the county auditor at 319-293-3129 or lplecker@vbcoia.org for instructions.
Sigourney
Keokuk County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., boardroom, Keokuk County Courthouse.