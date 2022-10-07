Meetings

Monday

Ottumwa

Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Perkins Conference Room on Main Campus.

Area

Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield

Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229

Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., supervisors office, Keosauqua

Tuesday

