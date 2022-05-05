Meetings
Monday
Area
Appanoose County Board of Supervisors special meeting, 9 a.m., courthouse board room, Centerville.
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229.
Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., supervisors office at courthouse, Keosauqua.
Centerville Community School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., administrative office, 634 N. Main St.
Maharishi Vedic City Recreation and Beautification, 7:30 p.m. Meeting is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 86363459453.
Ottumwa
Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Career Campus, 331 E. Main St.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.