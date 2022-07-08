Meetings
Monday
Area
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting also is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229
Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., supervisors office, Keosauqua
Centerville City Council, 3:45 p.m., City Hall, 312 E. Maple St.
Ottumwa
Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Perkins Conference Room
Tuesday
Ottumwa
Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.
