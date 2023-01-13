Meetings
Monday
Area
Appanoose County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., courthouse board room, Centerville.
Centerville City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 312 E. Maple St. Meeting also available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 92284366531
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.
Tuesday
Area
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting also available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229
Ottumwa
Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.
Ottumwa City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers at City Hall.
