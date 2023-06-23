Meetings

Monday

Area

Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.

Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse. Meeting also available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229

Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., supervisors' office, Keosauqua.

Tuesday

Ottumwa

Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.

