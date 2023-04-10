Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 10, 2023 @ 6:20 pm
Meetings
Thursday
Ottumwa
Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room of courthouse.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
The Ottumwa Courier welcomes readers to submit letters to the editor to offer their take on the news impacting them. Let us know what you're thinking!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.