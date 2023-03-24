Meetings

Monday

Area

Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.

Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229

Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., supervisors office at courthouse, Keosauqua.

Fairfield City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 118 S. Main St.

Tuesday

Ottumwa

Ottumwa City Council budget work session, 5:30 p.m., second-floor conference room of Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.

