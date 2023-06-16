Meetings

Monday

Area

Appanoose County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., courthouse board room, Centerville.

Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.

Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting also is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229.

Centerville City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 312 E. Maple St.

Tuesday

Ottumwa

Ottumwa City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall.

