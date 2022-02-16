Meetings
Area
Today
Bloomfield City Council, 7 p.m., Bloomfield Public Library. Meeting is available on Google Meet by calling (617) 675-4444 and entering meeting ID 2693825423677#
Cloudy with light freezing rain this evening. Expect windy conditions. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 5:53 pm