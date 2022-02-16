Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy with light freezing rain this evening. Expect windy conditions. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with light freezing rain this evening. Expect windy conditions. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.