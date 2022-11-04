Meetings
Monday
Area
Appanoose County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., courthouse board room, Centerville.
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.
Centerville City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 312 E. Maple St. Meeting also is available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 92284366531
Ottumwa
Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustees retreat, 8 a.m., Fairfield Inn & Suites, Oskaloosa.
