Meetings

Monday

Area

Appanoose County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., courthouse board room, Centerville.

Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.

Centerville City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 312 E. Maple St. Meeting also is  available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 92284366531

Ottumwa

Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustees retreat, 8 a.m., Fairfield Inn & Suites, Oskaloosa.

