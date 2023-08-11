Meetings
Monday
Area
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.
Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., supervisors' office, Keosauqua.
Ottumwa
Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Perkins Conference Room on main campus.
Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Career Campus, 331 E. Main St.
Tuesday
Area
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting also available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229
Ottumwa City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall.
