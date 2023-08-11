Meetings

Monday

Area

Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, Bloomfield.

Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., supervisors' office, Keosauqua.

Ottumwa

Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Perkins Conference Room on main campus.

Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Career Campus, 331 E. Main St.

Tuesday

Area

Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., first-floor meeting room of courthouse, Fairfield. Meeting also available through Zoom by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering meeting ID 89445909229

Ottumwa City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall.

