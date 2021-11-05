Monday
Area
Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., Perkins Conference Room, to join by phone call 1-312-626-6799 and enter meeting ID 95083353625.
Bloomfield
Davis County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, 100 Courthouse Square.
Fairfield
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., first-floor meeting room, to join by phone call (312) 626-6799 and enter meeting ID 89445909229.
Keosauqua
Van Buren County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., courthouse board room, 406 Dodge St.
Sigourney
Keokuk County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., courthouse board room, 101 S. Main St.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
Wapello County Board of Supervisors, 9:30 a.m., third-floor courtroom/board room at county courthouse.
Fairfield
Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., first-floor meeting room
Keosauqua
Van Buren County Conservation Board, 6:30 p.m., board room, 816 Franklin St.
Sigourney
Keokuk County Board of Supervisors, special meeting, 10 a.m., courthouse board room, 101 S. Main St.